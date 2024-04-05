GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

First looks of Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘The Girlfriend’ out

The first look images were unveiled on Friday on the occasion of the actor’s 28th birthday

April 05, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First looks of Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘The Girlfriend’

First looks of Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘The Girlfriend’ | Photo Credit: @MythriOfficial/X and @23_rahulr/X

The makers of actor Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Telugu movies, Pushpa 2: The Rule and The Girlfriend, unveiled her first look images from the films on Friday to celebrate her 28th birthday.

The first look from the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa sequel shows Rashmika in a saree, adorned with jewellery, as she reprises the role of Srivalli from the first part. The teaser of the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers will be unveiled on April 8.

Berlinale 2024 | Allu Arjun hints at ‘Pushpa 3’

Directed by Sukumar and also starring Fahad Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Earlier today, the film’s lead star Allu Arjun shared pictures with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad from the film’s recording session.

Meanwhile, The Girlfriend is a film helmed by Chi La Sow director Rahul Ravindran. An earlier released title announcement video hinted at an intense film revolving around a toxic relationship.

Earlier, the makers of the film had planned to release a teaser of the film on Rashmika’s birthday. “However, we want to go grand and make the event very special. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to postpone the teaser launch to a later date this month. An event with Rashmika and her fans is being planned. To her fans across the country, we love her as much as you do. And we love you. Please bear with us a few more days,” read Rahul’s post on X.

Ranbir Kapoor feels ‘Animal’ has started a ‘healthy conversation’ about toxic masculinity

Also written by Rahul, The Girlfriend has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematograph by Krishnan Vasant. The film is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni and presented by Allu Arvind under Geetha Arts banner.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.