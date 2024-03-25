First look of Emraan Hashmi from Pawan Kalyan-Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ out

March 25, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

We had previously reported that Emraan Hashmi will be making his Telugu debut with the Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG. The actor’s first look from the film has been released on the occasion of his birthday.

The makers took to social media to share the first look with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU.”

Directed by Sujeeth, OG also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy. OG has onboard music composer S. Thaman, editor Navin Nooli, production designer A.S. Prakash, and VFX supervisor Rajeev Rajasekharan.

This is the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, following Bheemla Nayak. OG is produced by DVV Entertainments.

Said to be set against the backdrop of Mumbai mafia, OG will hit theatres on September 27.