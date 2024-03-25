GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look of Emraan Hashmi from Pawan Kalyan-Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ out

Directed by Sujeeth, ‘OG’ also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy

March 25, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Emraan Hashmi from ‘OG’

First look of Emraan Hashmi from ‘OG’ | Photo Credit: @DVVMovies/X

We had previously reported that Emraan Hashmi will be making his Telugu debut with the Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG. The actor’s first look from the film has been released on the occasion of his birthday.

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They call him OG’ promises to be a stylish action extravaganza

The makers took to social media to share the first look with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU.”

Directed by Sujeeth, OG also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy. OG has onboard music composer S. Thaman, editor Navin Nooli, production designer A.S. Prakash, and VFX supervisor Rajeev Rajasekharan.

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ gets a release date

This is the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, following Bheemla Nayak. OG is produced by DVV Entertainments. 

Said to be set against the backdrop of Mumbai mafia, OG will hit theatres on September 27.

