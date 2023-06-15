HamberMenu
Emraan Hashmi to make Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan's 'OG'

Emraan Hashmi will play an antagonist in ‘OG’. The film is directed by Sujeeth and will be produced by the DVV Entertainment banner

June 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu debut with the Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG'. Emraan will be seen playing the antagonist in the film directed by Sujeeth under the DVV Entertainments banner. The film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with OG. The movie has a gripping script. It offers me a challenging role. I am looking forward to work with Pawan Kalyan sir, Sujeeth sir and the team," Emraan said in a statement.

Emraan will also be seen playing a villain in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. The film is the third part of the Tiger franchise, and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

