Emraan Hashmi to make Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan's 'OG'

June 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu debut with the Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG'. Emraan will be seen playing the antagonist in the film directed by Sujeeth under the DVV Entertainments banner. The film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with OG. The movie has a gripping script. It offers me a challenging role. I am looking forward to work with Pawan Kalyan sir, Sujeeth sir and the team," Emraan said in a statement.

Emraan will also be seen playing a villain in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. The film is the third part of the Tiger franchise, and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.