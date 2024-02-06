GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ gets a release date

Directed by Sujeeth, the action drama is set against the backdrop of Mumbai mafia

February 06, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’.

Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’. | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

Pawan Kalyan’s OG has got a release date. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie will hit the screens on September 27. The film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai mafia.

The film, a gangster drama, went on floors in April, 2023. Emraan Hashmi, who is set to make his Telugu debut, will play the antagonist in the movie. Priyanka Mohan is the female lead of the film.

Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer while Thaman S is the music composer of OG. The music director had previously worked for Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, and Bro.

Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh and Subhalekha Sudhakar are the members of the cast. Sujeeth’s previous directorial was Saaho, starring Prabhas. The action drama released in 2019.

