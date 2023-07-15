First-look motion poster out of ‘Rachel’ starring Honey Rose

July 15, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The first-look motion poster of Rachel, starring Honey Rose, is out. The Malayalam film is directed by debutant Anandini Bala while acclaimed filmmaker Abrid Shine is producing the movie. Rachel is written by Rahul Manappatt.

The first look poster showcases Honey holding a blood-stained butcher’s knife against a chilling backdrop, hinting at an intense film. Rachel is a collaborative project between Badusha Productions and Pen & Paper Creations, with producers Badusha NM, Shinoy Mathew, and Abrid leading the project. The screenplay, co-written by Rahul and Abrid, is based on Rahul’s story.

The music is composed by Ankit Menon. Chandru Selvaraj has been roped in as the cinematographer while Manoj is the editor.