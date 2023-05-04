Feeling blessed: Jamie Foxx in first post since hospitalisation

May 04, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out for the first time since he was hospitalised due to an unknown medical complication. In a post on Instagram, the 55-year-old Oscar winner wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

On his Instagram Story, Foxx gave a shoutout to Nick Cannon for filling in on his hosting duties for the upcoming season of Beat Shazam. "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon," he wrote.

On April 12, Foxx's daughter Corinne had revealed that the actor had "experienced a medical complication".

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she had said.

Foxx was recently seen shooting the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta. Back in Action reunites Foxx with Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year break from acting before Foxx convinced her for the action comedy. The film is directed by Seth Gordon and also features Glenn Close.

Foxx won the best actor Oscar for his role as Ray Charles in the music biopic Ray. His most recent credits included the Netflix movie Day Shift and a guest appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.