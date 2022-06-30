Diaz and Foxx previously worked together on 1999's sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014's Annie remake

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is all set to come out of retirement for a Netflix film titled Back In Action, co-starring Jamie Foxx.

Diaz and Foxx previously worked together on 1999's sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014's Annie remake, which was Diaz's final film role before retiring.

Foxx made the announcement on social media, where he posted audio of him, Diaz and NFL star Tom Brady talking.

"I don't know how to do this, you know?" Diaz, who officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, says in the clip.

Brady replies, "I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. And I am relatively successful at un-retiring." Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, had retired earlier this year but returned to the field just weeks later.

Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Diaz, the star of Charlie's Angels franchise and There's Something About Mary, said that only Foxx could have convinced her to return to films. "I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!" she wrote in an Instagram Story following the announcement.

Back In Action will be helmed by Seth Gordon from a script he wrote with Brendan O'Brien. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner, O'Brien and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and Gordon via Exhibit