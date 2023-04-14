HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Jamie Foxx recovering after 'medical complications'

The Oscar winner was hospitalised in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with Cameron Diaz

April 14, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Reuters
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx | Photo Credit: Henry Nicholls

U.S. actor Jamie Foxx is recovering following "a medical complication", his daughter Corinne Foxx has said.

ALSO READ
Jamie Foxx: inside ‘Soul’ and beyond

The Oscar winner was hospitalised in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz, according to Hollywood industry publication Variety.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Corinne Foxx said in statement on behalf of the Foxx family shared on Instagram late on Wednesday.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

She did not share any further details.

Foxx, 55, is known for films such as "Ray", "Collateral" and "Django Unchained".

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.