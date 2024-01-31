GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave to direct ‘Kill Them All’ for Paramount

Based on the popular graphic novel of the same name, the film will have a script adapted to screen by James Coyne

January 31, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

PTI
Sam Hargrave

Sam Hargrave | Photo Credit: Brian To/WENN.com

Extraction director Sam Hargrave is set to direct the film adaptation of the popular graphic novel "Kill Them All" for Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures.

Hargrave, best known for Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction movie series, will helm the project from a script adapted by James Coyne, reported Deadline.

The graphic novel, written by author Kyle Starks and published in 2015, follows an elite female assassin who finds out she is going to be “terminated” by the criminal syndicate she’s been loyal to and decides to take them out first.

"Joining forces with a hard-drinking ex-cop, she embarks on a relentless, action-packed assault through the 15 floors of the syndicate’s headquarters. Her ultimate target: the Boss, with whom she has a complicated past," the official logline read.

Kill Them All will be produced by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec on behalf of Saw Mill, with Oni Press serving as an executive producer and Starks as an associate producer.

English cinema / World cinema

