Director Sam Hargrave confirms ‘Extraction 3’

‘Extraction 2’ premiered yesterday and is currently streaming on Netflix

June 17, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Hemsworth in a scene from ‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from ‘Extraction 2’ | Photo Credit: Jasin Boland

Just a day after Extraction 2’s streaming premiere, it’s now known that the third part of the film is happening. Unlike the first Chris Hemsworth starrer that came out in 2020, the second part ended with a possibility for another sequel and director Sam Hargrave, in a recent interview, confirmed it.

‘Extraction 2’ movie review: Chris Hemsworth ups the ante in blazing, action-fuelled sequel

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hargrave said, “As far as I understand, there is a third movie in the works. It is definitely something that is a desire for Netflix. I know Hemsworth wants another one, so I definitely think that’s happening. Now, how it’s going to go, what the story is exactly and when that will happen, a lot of that is based on the reception of Extraction 2.”

Written by Joe Russo, Extraction 2 also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Idris Elba.

