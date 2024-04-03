GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer opens up about why she turns down trans roles

The actress expressed frustration with the persistent labeling in the media and stressed her desire to be recognized for her talents beyond her gender identity

April 03, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer | Photo Credit: Christoph Gollnow

Known for her role in the HBO’s wildly popular, Euphoria, actress Hunter Schafer has said that she has turned down multiple offers to play trans characters. In an interview with GQ, Schafer expressed her wish to shift away from being solely identified by her trans status, stating her preference to simply be seen as a girl without additional labels.

‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer among protesters arrested during Joe Biden’s appearance on ‘Late Night’

“As soon as I say it (trans), it gets blastoff. It took a while to learn that, and it also took a while to learn that I don’t want to be that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do. Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on.”

The actress revealed feeling hesitant to discuss her trans identity in interviews, fearing it would overshadow her professional achievements. Reflecting on her activism during high school, where she played a significant role in challenging discriminatory legislation in North Carolina, Schafer highlighted her desire to explore broader themes in her work beyond trans issues.

“I felt like I had to make my art a response to everything that was happening in North Carolina when that’s not really what I wanted to be making art about, necessarily. I think I felt like, ‘Oh, I’m trans. I should be making art about this.’”

‘Kinds of Kindness’ trailer: Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos reunite for yet another weird adventure

Schafer is currently set to appear in Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film, Kinds of Kindness, slated to release in June this year.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.