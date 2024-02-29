GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer among protesters arrested during Joe Biden’s appearance on ‘Late Night’

The 25-year-old ‘Euphoria’ star was part of a group of more than 100 demonstrators who packed the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war

February 29, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

AP
Actor Hunter Schafer.

Actor Hunter Schafer. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Hunter Schafer was among dozens of war protesters arrested at NBC's headquarters in Manhattan during President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers earlier this week, organizers confirmed Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Euphoria star was part of a group of more than 100 demonstrators who packed the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, the group Jewish Voice Peace said.

ALSO READ
Hunter Schafer on board 'The Hunger Games' prequel movie

Schafer and other protesters wore black shirts reading, Ceasefire Now and Not in Our Name while chanting Let Gaza Live and other slogans as Biden's motorcade pulled into the area, according to videos and photos of the event provided by Jewish Voice Peace.

Schafer, who like many protesters also wore a facemask, is seen at one point seated on the floor as others hold up a banner behind her reading, “Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide.”

ALSO READ:Hunter Schafer on her character Tigris in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Representatives for Schafer didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday, but protest organizers said she and others are due in court sometime next month.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.