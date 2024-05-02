GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder set to reteam for chess drama ‘Checkmate’

The project, set up at A24, hinges on a book proposal by Ben Mezrich highlighting the greatest rivalry in chess

May 02, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, who played a married couple in the satirical black comedy series The Curse, are set to reteam for a new A24 project to be directed by Fielder and produced by Stone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, titled Checkmate, hinges on a book proposal by American writer Ben Mezrich. Mezrich’s previous books were adapted into internationally acclaimed films like The Social Network and Dumb Money.

According to the report, A24 beat out major studios and streamers with their bid for Checkmate. The book is said to highlight the biggest scandal in the history of chess, centering on the generational rivalry between “Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and the young bad boy of chess, Hans Niemann.”

Emma Stone recently won an Oscar for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. She reunites with the director in his upcoming Kinds of Kindness. The film has been selected in competition at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

