Emma Stone in talks to star in husband Dave McCary’s directorial

Stone and McCary may collaborate soon on an untitled project to be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine

April 13, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

ANI
Emma Stone and Dave McCary arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Stone and Dave McCary arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Actor Emma Stone may be seen headlining her husband Dave McCary's upcoming directorial. Young Rock supervising producers Patrick Kang and Michael Levin wrote the original spec screenplay for the film. However, details about the project are being kept under wraps for now, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 to open with Quentin Dupieux’s ‘The Second Act’ starring Léa Seydoux

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine are set to produce through 21 Laps alongside Michael H. Weber. The married couple and Ali Herting are also in talks to produce through Fruit Tree. Stone is a two-time Academy Award-winning actress and producer known for such titles as "Poor Things," "La La Land," "The Favourite," "Easy A," "Birdman," "Cruella" and most recently "The Curse," for which she also serves as executive producer.

Meanwhile, Stone is currently basking in the success of her film 'Poor Things' which brought home her an Oscar in the Best Actress category. Emma won over Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro). 'Poor Things' also bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

On the other hand, McCary has recently produced "A Real Pain" with Stone, "Problemista" and executive produced "The Curse." Previously he directed "Brigsby Bear" and was a writer/director on "SNL" (where he and Stone first met in 2016) for five seasons.

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal to star in Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

Stone and Dave McCary met on 'Saturday Night Live' in December 2016 and got married in 2020. In March 2021, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Louise Jean McCary.

