Cannes Film Festival 2024 to open with Quentin Dupieux’s, ‘The Second Act’ starring Léa Seydoux

‘Dune: Part Two’ star, Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphaël Quenard feature in the film

April 04, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lea Seydoux attends the premiere of the ‘Dune: Part Two’

Lea Seydoux attends the premiere of the ‘Dune: Part Two’ | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to open with a bang as it announces Quentin Dupieux’s latest, The Second Act, as its inaugural film. The surreal French comedy boasts a stellar cast including Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphaël Quenard.

Greta Gerwig to serve as jury president at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Produced by Hugo Selignac at Chi-Fou-Mi and represented internationally by Kinology, The Second Act will premiere out of competition, treating audiences to a Dupieux’s characteristically absurd humor. Known for his avant-garde approach, the French director continues to push boundaries with this latest endeavor, following his recent successes with Daaaaaalí, Yannick and Smoking Caueses Coughing.

The Cannes red carpet will be graced by an array of French stars who have previously collaborated with Dupieux. As anticipation builds for the festival’s full lineup, which will be unveiled by Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux on April 11, cinephiles around the world eagerly await other big titles including the highly anticipated Furiosa by George Miller, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness and a plethora of other hotly rumored films.

‘Poor Things’ movie review: Emma Stone astounds in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild, weird and wonderful universe

