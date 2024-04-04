Cannes Film Festival 2024 to open with Quentin Dupieux’s, ‘The Second Act’ starring Léa Seydoux

April 04, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to open with a bang as it announces Quentin Dupieux’s latest, The Second Act, as its inaugural film. The surreal French comedy boasts a stellar cast including Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphaël Quenard.

Produced by Hugo Selignac at Chi-Fou-Mi and represented internationally by Kinology, The Second Act will premiere out of competition, treating audiences to a Dupieux’s characteristically absurd humor. Known for his avant-garde approach, the French director continues to push boundaries with this latest endeavor, following his recent successes with Daaaaaalí, Yannick and Smoking Caueses Coughing.

#LeDeuxièmeActe (#SecondAct), Quentin Dupieux's latest comedy will open #Cannes2024 in a world premiere, on May 14th! 📽️



Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphaël Quenard headline the 13th comedy from the prolific French director!



More info ►… pic.twitter.com/6PDVtfbWbZ — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 3, 2024

The Cannes red carpet will be graced by an array of French stars who have previously collaborated with Dupieux. As anticipation builds for the festival’s full lineup, which will be unveiled by Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux on April 11, cinephiles around the world eagerly await other big titles including the highly anticipated Furiosa by George Miller, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness and a plethora of other hotly rumored films.