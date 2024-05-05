'Emily in Paris' Season 4 premiere dates unveiled

May 05, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Emily in Paris fans are in for a treat with the reveal of fresh premiere dates for the highly anticipated season four of the Netflix hit series. The city of love is beckoning you back sooner than anticipated, with part one of the season scheduled to debut on August 15, followed by part two on September 12.

Known for its captivating love triangles and the sartorial choices of its protagonist, Emily in Paris has kept audiences hooked with its blend of romance, drama, and a touch of comedy. Lily Collins, who portrays the titular character, teased the upcoming season with two words that encapsulate the essence of the show's latest instalment: "Vulnerable" and "Adventurous."

The cliffhanger ending of season three left viewers reeling as Emily and Gabriel's long-awaited reunion was overshadowed by a bombshell revelation: Camille is pregnant with Gabriel's child.

Joining Collins in the excitement, fellow cast members shared their three-word descriptions for the upcoming season. Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, hinted at unfinished business, while Lucas Bravo, the charming Gabriel, left fans intrigued with his blunt description: "Holy f--king s--t."As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see how the tangled web of relationships unfolds in the new season. Camille Razat, who portrays Camille, hinted at the messiness that lies ahead, while Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as the formidable Sylvie, teased a season driven by revenge.