‘Emily in Paris’ season four hit by writers’ strike

June 07, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Los Angeles

The ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood has impacted the shoot of the fourth season of Emily in Paris.

The fourth season was initially set to start in late summer or early fall in the French capital but now it has been delayed due to the strike, Variety reported. The plan is still to start shooting by the end of fall, according to a source close to the streamer.

Netflix announced the renewal of Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated romantic comedy in January 2022. Season 3 dropped on the streamer on December 21, 2022, following a massive premiere event in Paris, which lured crowds of overjoyed fans and was attended by Star and the entire cast, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount (who wore a shiny purple suit), Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily’s chic French boss, suggested that the next season of Emily in Paris could be affected by the writers’ strike on the red carpet of Kering’s Women in Motion gala dinner during the Cannes Film Festival.

When asked if plans for season 3 were put on hold, Leroy-Beaulieu said, “A little bit. We’re waiting for it to be resolved. We’ll see how it settles!”

Emily in Paris is one of the several shows with screenwriters in the guild that are due to film in France and are being impacted by the strike. More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren’t paid fairly in the streaming era. ”Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal ... the studios’ responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing,” said a statement from the union leadership.

”They have closed the door on their labour force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership.” The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is negotiating on behalf of studio management, responded by saying it was willing to improve on its offer but was not willing to meet some of the union’s demands.

”The primary sticking points are ‘mandatory staffing,’ and ‘duration of employment’ — Guild proposals that would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not,” said the statement from management’s negotiating committee.

“Member companies remain united in their desire to reach a deal that is mutually beneficial to writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship to the thousands of employees who depend upon the industry for their livelihoods,” it added.