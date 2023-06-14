‘Elio’: Trailer of Disney-Pixar’s sci-fi adventure out

June 14, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

Disney and Pixar have released the trailer of their film ‘Elio’. Directed by Adrian Molina, Elio releases in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Meet the leader of… uh… Earth.🌎💫



Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's #Elio and see the movie only in theaters Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/jNlVVQzyIm — Pixar (@Pixar) June 13, 2023

The film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organisation with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Directed by Adrian (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film features the voices of America Ferrera as Elio’s mom, Olga; Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa; Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon; and Yonas Kibreab as the title character.