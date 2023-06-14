HamberMenu
Kristen Stewart is writing a ‘stoner girl comedy’ with fiancée Dylan Meyer

Stewart, who is making her feature directorial debut with ‘The Chronology of Water’, is currently penning a stoner comedy script that she thinks is really ‘stupid’

June 14, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kristen Stewart arrives at 14th annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kristen Stewart arrives at 14th annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Hollywood star Kirsten Stewart is currently writing a screenplay for a ‘stoner girl comedy’ with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

Stewart made the disclosure in a recent chat with Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby, The Idol) published by Interview Magazine.

“Me and Dylan are writing a movie,” Stewart says in the long conversation. “It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really f****g stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company. I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long.”

Stewart, known for the Twilight franchise followed by a host of acclaimed roles, is making her feature directorial debut with The Chronology of Water. She has directed short films and music videos in the past, including the recent The Film for indie supergroup Boygenius.

Produced under Ridley Scott’s banner Scott Free, The Chronology of Water is an adaptation of writer Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. It will be headlined by Imogen Poots.

World cinema / English cinema / cinema industry

