‘Dune: Prophecy’ teaser: 10,000 years before Paul Atreides, sisterhood reigns supreme

HBO Max’s new ‘Dune’ franchise prequel will explore the origins of the Benne Gesserit sisterhood based on the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’

Updated - May 16, 2024 11:47 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Dune: Prophecy’

A still from ‘Dune: Prophecy’

HBO Max has just unveiled the first glimpse into the highly anticipated prequel series to the Dune saga with the release of its teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy. With a narrative set 10,000 years before the birth of Dune’s Paul Atreides, the series will feature a woman-centric exploration of the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, led by Harkonnen siblings portrayed by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams.

‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

Set to debut this fall, Dune: Prophecy is a six-episode saga that unveils the roots of the powerful Bene Gesserit, a sect later featuring prominently in the original Dune novels, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s modern film adaptations. Inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s novel Sisterhood of Dune, the series was originally titled Dune: The Sisterhood when commissioned in 2019.

The teaser provides a glimpse into the early days of the Bene Gesserit as they begin to exert their influence across the Imperium, combating forces that threaten humanity’s future.

Villeneuve has previously expressed his fascination with the Bene Gesserit, highlighting the relevance and dynamism of centering a series around this mysterious order of women.

Tabu cast as Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ prequel series

The cast of Dune: Prophecy boasts an impressive lineup including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and others. Variety reported that that Indian film veteran, Tabu and Succession-alum Jihae will also grace the series with their presence.

The road to bringing Dune: Prophecy to life has been marked by several showrunner changes and a creative reset in 2023. Behind the scenes, Alison Schapker takes on the role of showrunner and executive producer, alongside Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series. Anna Foerster directs multiple episodes, with a team of seasoned producers including Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, and Scott Z. Burns, among others, guiding the project.

Echoes of Arrakis: unravelling the sonic splendour of ‘Dune: Part Two’

