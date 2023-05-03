HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dune: Part Two’ teaser: Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh set to spice up Arrakis

Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Tim Blake Nelson are set to join Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ universe in the sequel

May 03, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-looks of Timothée Chalamet (L), Austin Butler and Florence Pugh (R) from ‘Dune: Part Two’

First-looks of Timothée Chalamet (L), Austin Butler and Florence Pugh (R) from ‘Dune: Part Two’

Denis Villeneuve’s much-awaited sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two is set to unveil its trailer today. The sequel will witness the messianic rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on the desert planet Arrakis as he seeks out revenge for the killing of his father, the Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac).

ALSO READ
‘Dune’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve serves up awe-inspiring, yet morose epic

Ahead of the drop, the makers shared a new poster along with the first teaser of Dune: Part Two. Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Tim Blake Nelson are set to join the Dune universe in the sequel.

They will be augmenting an already all-star cast of Chalamet, Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and others.

ALSO READ
‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive in Mumbai

Adapted from half of Frank Herbert’s legendary 1965 sci-fi novel, Dune: Part One was a popular and critical success. The film ended up grossing over $400 million at the global box-office.

Dune: Part Two is set to arrive in theatres on November 3, 2023.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / entertainment (general) / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.