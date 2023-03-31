HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive in Mumbai

Holland and Zendaya are reportedly in a relationship and have acted together in the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

March 31, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Holland with Zendaya

Tom Holland with Zendaya

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya landed in Mumbai on Friday. The actors are said to be in India for the launch event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Holland and Zendaya, a rumoured couple, have acted together in the Spider-Man franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On social media, pictures and videos emerged of Holland and Zendaya leaving the Mumbai airport.

They are said to attend the grand opening of Nita Ambani’s cultural centre, a first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary arts and culture space located in Bandra Kurla Complex.

ALSO READ
Zendaya to receive Star of the Year award at CinemaCon 2023

Holland and Zendaya first starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). This was followed by team-ups in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Zendaya’s forthcoming projects are Dune: Part Two and Challengers by Luca Guadagnino.

Holland will be next seen in The Crowded Room on Apple TV+.

Related Topics

cinema / English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.