GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dry Day’ trailer: Jitendra Kumar leads this comic satire on alcoholism

‘Dry Day’ chronicles the efforts of Kumar’s Gannu, an alcoholic wastrel who has a change of heart and tries to ban alcohol in his town

December 14, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jitendra Kumar in the trailer for ‘Dry Day’

Jitendra Kumar in the trailer for ‘Dry Day’

Dry Day, a new satirical comedy starring Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Annu Kapoor, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 22. The film is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla.

ALSO READ
‘Jaadugar’ movie review: A heartfelt coming-of-age film that meets the goal

Set in the fictional North Indian town of Jagodhar, Dry Day chronicles the efforts of Gannu (Jitendra Kumar), an alcoholic wastrel with ambitions of becoming a municipal councillor (or ‘corporator’). When his wife, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, threatens to abort their baby due to his alcoholism, Gannu takes out a protest to ban alcohol in his town. Annu Kapoor plays a wily politician pulling the electoral strings in Jagodhar.

Speaking about the film, Saurabh Shukla said in a statement, “The movie is a social satire presented with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors with lots of drama and emotions. Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film, aiming to entertain and enlighten the audiences.”

ALSO READ
‘Kaala Paani’ renewed for season 2
Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.