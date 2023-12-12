Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar’s ‘Dry Day’ to premiere on Prime Video on this date

December 12, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Streaming platform Prime Video on Tuesday announced that its upcoming original film Dry Day will premiere on December 22.

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Emmay Entertainment, the social satire stars Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Annu Kapoor.

According to a press release, Dry Day is a comedy-drama that unfolds in the heartland of the country where the protagonist, Gannu (Kumar), a small-time goon, embarks on a journey against the system.

"Amidst the emotional quest to earn the trust and love of his dear ones, Gannu not only confronts the external challenges but also struggles with his own insecurities and issue of alcoholism," the synopsis read.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said the platform is committed to bringing out stories entrenched in culture like Dry Day to diverse audiences across India and beyond. "Set in a small town in India, this coming-of-age tale, revolving around a flawed hero, intricately weaves a socially relevant and thought-provoking narrative through a compelling storyline. The film is a blend of a rich tapestry of flavours and quirky nuances," Purohit said in a statement.

Nikkhil Advani, who serves as a producer on Dry Day, said the movie marks the beginning of an exciting journey in the space of Hindi original movies for their banner with Prime Video.

"Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film. Following the remarkable success of Mumbai Diaries, our collaboration with Prime Video has grown stronger over the years and I'm looking forward to seeing how the viewers receive this meaningful narrative," the filmmaker added.

Dry Day will be released on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories in Hindi along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.