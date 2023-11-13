‘Kaala Paani’ renewed for season 2

November 13, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Netflix original series Kaala Paani, which opened to positive reviews recently, has been renewed for season 2. According to a statement released by the OTT platform, the series that premiered on October 18, secured a position on Netflix’s Top 10 Global Non-English TV list and trended across 11 countries within a week of its release.

The dark waters are ready to take over once again! 🌊

Kaala Paani Season 2 Coming Soon, only on Netflix! #KaalaPaani#KaalaPaaniOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/OPXRnFU1YK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 13, 2023

A video was released by Netflix to share the announcement of the series’ new season. A synopsis sent along with the announcement video said, “In the affable tone of the friendly tour guide, Chiru recapped the first season for the audience, only to make way for the second one. Will the second season answer all the unresolved questions from where the first one left off? Will Santosh be able to save his daughter? Will Chiru become one with the Orakas? Will Jyotsna’s death set back Dr. Gagra from finding the cure? Does Lt. Quadri flipping the switch prove to be the right choice?”

Sameer Saxena, Executive Producer, showrunner and director of Kaala Paani said, “The unconditional love pouring in from all corners is simply gratifying. We are extremely grateful that Netflix had faith in our idea and us as storytellers. Kaala Paani has been successful in triggering conversations around the choices we make collectively or as individuals and the larger impact it has on maintaining our ecological balance. Partnering with Netflix to tell a story like this only strengthens our faith in good storytelling getting its due. As we gear up for Season 2 of Kaala Paani, we are thrilled to dive into the world once again and pick up the character journeys from where we left off.”

The cast of the first season included Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others. Directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, the series was written by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra.

Watch the announcement video here: