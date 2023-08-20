HamberMenu
Dhanush, Arun Matheswaran to team up again after ‘Captain Miller’; Wunderbar Films to produce

Wunderbar Films will also bankroll Dhanush’s upcoming film with Mari Selvaraj, marking their return after a four-year hiatus

August 20, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhanush with Arun Matheswaran at the pooja ceremony of ‘Captain Miller’; announcement poster of their next film

Dhanush with Arun Matheswaran at the pooja ceremony of ‘Captain Miller’; announcement poster of their next film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement & @theSreyas/Instagram

Actor Dhanush announced on Sunday that he will once again team up with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for a project after their upcoming film Captain Miller. The project will be produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films.

Wunderbar’s CEO Sreyas announced the news on his social media handles. Details regarding the film’s plot, cast, and crew remain unknown.

Notably, this is the second project for Dhanush under his home banner Wunderbar Films post its four-year hiatus. It was earlier announced that the banner will return to film production with the actor’s upcoming film with Karnan-maker Mari Selvaraj.

Prior to the hiatus, Wunderbar had produced many popular films such as 3, Velaiilla Pattadhari (1 &2), Vada Chennai, Kaala, Ethir Neechal, Naanum Rowdydhaan, Kaaki Sattai, Maari (1 &2), Kaaka Muttai, and Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi among others.

The project with Arun is the latest addition to Dhanush’s long list of films in the pipeline; apart from the film with Mari, the actor has a film with Sekhar Kammul co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, his second directorial D50, and Anand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor are currently awaiting the release of Captain Miller. The film, which is set to release on December 15, stars Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan.

Said to be an all-out action extravaganza, Captain Miller will reportedly feature Dhanush in three different looks. GV Prakash Kumar composed the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor.

