‘D50’: Dhanush’s 50th film is with Sun Pictures

January 18, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

Sun Pictures, has announced that the production banner will back superstar Dhanush’s upcoming 50th film, tentatively titled D50.

Other details regarding the cast, crew and the genre of the film remain unknown at the moment. The announcement poster shows black smoke emitting out of a huge factory fire at the backdrop, with a housing settlement in the front.

D50 is Sun Pictures’ second collaboration with Dhanush as a production house after last year’s blockbuster hit Thiruchitrabalam. Earlier, they distributed three of the actor’s films — Padikkadavan, Mappillai, and Aadukalam.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be seen next in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi ( Sir) and in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller.