GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reuniting for remake of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’

Lee, who last worked with Washington for his 2006 movie ‘Inside Man,’ will direct the new film from a script he penned with Alan Fox

February 09, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

PTI
Nearly 20 years after their last collaboration, Lee and Washington are reuniting for an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’

Nearly 20 years after their last collaboration, Lee and Washington are reuniting for an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’ | Photo Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are set to reunite for the English-language adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s "High and Low".

ALSO READ
Denzel Washington to star in Antoine Fuqua's new movie

Apple Original Films and A24 are collaborating for the project, which will start production in March, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Lee, who last worked with Washington for his 2006 movie "Inside Man", will direct the new film from a script he penned with Alan Fox. The project is developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures.

Loosely based on the novel "King's Ransom" by Ed McBain, Kurosawa’s "High and Low" was released in 1963. It featured Toshiro Mifune as Kingo Gondo, a wealthy man who puts himself into debt in a risky bid to enact a hostile takeover of a company and is later targeted by kidnappers.

ALSO READ
The most-anticipated English movies of 2024: ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Challengers’, ‘Deadpool 3’ and more

The remake will be produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures.

Lee will serve as executive producer through his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks, alongside Mandalay’s Peter Guber, Juniper Productions’ Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington.

Lee and Washington first worked together for 1990's "Mo’ Better Blues" and followed it up with “Malcolm X” (1992), “He Got Game” (1998) and "Inside Man".

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.