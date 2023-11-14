Denzel Washington to star in Antoine Fuqua's new movie

November 14, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Hollywood star Denzel Washington is once again teaming up with filmmaker Antoine Fuqua for a new feature film. The duo have previously collaborated for the Oscar-winning 2001 film Training Day and the Equalizer series.

Denzel Washington and Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Equalizer) are teaming up to tell the story of Hannibal - regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. The film will cover the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic. Coming soon to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/KInIjkagSV — Netflix (@netflix) November 13, 2023

The movie will feature Washington, 68, as real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history, Netflix said in a statement. The film will cover the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War, fought between 2018-201 BC, as per the official plotline.

ALSO READ:Antoine Fuqua to helm biopic on pop legend Michael Jackson

The project has a screenplay by John Logan, known for his work on movies such as The Aviator, Hugo, The Last Samurai and Skyfall. Fuqua and Washington will also produce along with Erik Olsen and Adam Goldworm. Jeremy Lott and Frank Moll will serve as executive producers.

The movie is part of Fuqua’s production company Hill District Media’s first look partnership with Netflix.