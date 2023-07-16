‘Dayaa’: Trailer of JD Chekravarthy, Ramya Nambeesan’s thriller series out

July 16, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

Disney+ Hotstar on Sunday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Telugu murder mystery series Dayaa. Headlined by JD Chekravarthy, Ramya Nambeesan and Eesha Rebba, the series premieres on the platform on August 4.

The two-minute trailer begins with a news report about a journalist named Kavitha Naidu (Ramya) who has gone missing. In an unexpected turn, Dayaa (Chekravarthy), a freezer van driver, discovers Kavitha’s body in his van. “His life takes an unexpected turn as he becomes enmeshed in crime and bloodshed,” reads the description.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Dayaa also stars Babloo Prithiveeraj, Vishnupriyaa Bhimeneni, Ravi Josh, Kamal Kamaraju, Mayank Parakh, and Nandagopal.

The series has dialogues by Rakendu Mouli, additional screenplay by Pavan Sadineni and Vasant Jurru, cinematography by Vivek Kalepu, editing by Viplav Nyshadam, and music by Shravan Bharadwaj.