AR Rahman to compose music for Ram Charan’s ‘RC 16’

July 14, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

While it was earlier speculated that AR Rahman might be making a comeback to Telugu cinema for Ram Charan’s upcoming film with Uppena-fame Buchi Babu Sana, it’s now known that the rumours are true. In a recent press interaction at Hyderabad, the Oscar-winning composer confirmed that he’s on board the film tentatively titled RC 16.

The composer was attending the press meet of Naayakudu, the Telugu version of the Tamil film Maamannan that was released recently. The Telugu dubbed version is slated to release on July 14.

Known for composing music for Telugu films like Mahesh Babu’s Nani, Gangmaster, and Pawan Kalyan’s Komaram Puli. RC 16 will be Rahman’s first straight Telugu film in 14 years. His last project in Telugu was the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo.

RC 16 is said to be a sports drama and Ram Charan will start working on the film after he completes director Shankar’s Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Nassar.