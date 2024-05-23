GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Darshan’s ‘Devil’ gets a release date

Directed by Prakash Veer of ‘Milana’ fame, Darshan’s ‘Devil’ is set for a Christmas release

Published - May 23, 2024 12:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan in ‘Devil’.

Darshan in ‘Devil’. | Photo Credit: Saregama Kannada/YouTube

After delivering a blockbuster with Kaaterathis year, Kannada superstar Darshan is set for his next release. His Devil, directed by Prakash Veer, is set to hit the screens on Christmas, 2024.

How Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ is bringing joy to single-screen theatres across Karnataka

Darshan took to social media to announce the release date. The makers of Devil had released Darshan’s first look from the movie on the occasion of his 47th birthday on February 16, 2024.

This is Darshan’s second collaboration with Prakash after Tarak in 2017. Rachana Rai will play the female lead in Devil. Sudhakar S Raj is the cinematographer of Devil while Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director. The film is bankrolled by J Jayamma and Mohan B Kere is the art director.

ALSO READ:‘Kaatera’ and the future of family dramas in Kannada cinema

Prakash is best known for Milana, the Puneeth Rajkumar and Parvathi Thiruvothu starrer. The relationship drama, released in 2007, ran for a year in theatres. Meanwhile, Darshan’s Kaatera, released on the last Friday of 2023, enjoyed a 100-day run in theatres.

