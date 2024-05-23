Darshan’s ‘Devil’ gets a release date

After delivering a blockbuster with Kaaterathis year, Kannada superstar Darshan is set for his next release. His Devil, directed by Prakash Veer, is set to hit the screens on Christmas, 2024.

Darshan took to social media to announce the release date. The makers of Devil had released Darshan’s first look from the movie on the occasion of his 47th birthday on February 16, 2024.

This is Darshan’s second collaboration with Prakash after Tarak in 2017. Rachana Rai will play the female lead in Devil. Sudhakar S Raj is the cinematographer of Devil while Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director. The film is bankrolled by J Jayamma and Mohan B Kere is the art director.

Prakash is best known for Milana, the Puneeth Rajkumar and Parvathi Thiruvothu starrer. The relationship drama, released in 2007, ran for a year in theatres. Meanwhile, Darshan’s Kaatera, released on the last Friday of 2023, enjoyed a 100-day run in theatres.