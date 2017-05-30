Dangal earns record₹1,000 crore in China

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has created an unrepresented landmark in China by becoming the 33rd film in Chinese cinema history to cross one billion Yuan Renminbi. The revenue in Indian currency amounts to about Rs 1,000 crore.

According to Maoyan, a popular ticketing website in China, “Dangal’s gross earnings it joining the exclusive club of just 32 films in China cinema history.”

“It is an unprecedented success for an Indian film and an important landmark, making Dangal a super hit Indian film,” said Prasad Shetty, partner of Strategic Alliance, a Chinese firm promoting Indian films in China.

The film which became big hit since it was released on May 5 slipped to second place in the Chinese box office on Sunday after staying on top for over a fortnight. Hollywood film Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is now at the top position.

“Dangal is still playing in about 9000 screens,” Mr. Shetty said. The film has also made Aamir Khan, 52, the most popular Indian star on Chinese social media, where he has over 6.55 lakh followers.