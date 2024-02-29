GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Dabba Cartel’ announcement: Shabana Azmi, Jyotika cook up a racket

The upcoming series follows five ordinary women who begin dealing drugs through a ‘dabba’ delivery business

February 29, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Jyotika in a still from ‘Dabba Cartel’

Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Jyotika in a still from ‘Dabba Cartel’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix today unveiled the first look of its upcoming drama thriller series Dabba Cartelat its Next on Netflix event in Mumbai.

According to a logline, the series follows five ordinary women who begin dealing drugs through a ‘dabba’ delivery business. As their secret cartel expands, they must navigate treacherous alliances, the law, and their own inner conflicts — risking everything they hold dear.

Dabba Cartel stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani’s Excel Entertainment and directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

In a statement, the team of Dabba Cartel said: “As our first collaboration with Netflix, we’re excited to unveil Dabba Cartel, a riveting tale that propels five ordinary women from their routine existence in a quiet colony of Thane, into the murky, unpredictable life of the underworld. As the creators, our excitement is two-fold bringing this series to a global platform like Netflix. We are certain that Dabba Cartel will captivate, surprise and keep you hooked throughout. So join us on this journey of suspense, secrets, and unexpected alliances.”

Dabba Cartel will stream soon on Netflix.

