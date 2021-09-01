Netflix and Farhan Akthar’s Excel Entertainment enter ‘multi-year series partnership’

The collaboration will commence with two projects, tentatively titled’Dabba Cartel’ and ‘Queen of the Hill’

Netflix on Wednesday announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of storiesunder its series banner Excel Media & Entertainmentfor Netflix, commencing with two projects, tentatively titled“Dabba Cartel”and“Queen of the Hill”.

“Dabba Cartel” is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel.

While“Queen of the Hill” is set inthe backdrop of jazz rich 1960s Mumbai and will chronicle the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India,said the team is excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment.

“They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix,” Shergill said in a statement.

Sidhwani and Akhtar, producers of Excel Entertainment,said their partnership with Netflix marks a “new global chapter for Excel Entertainment” after 20 eventful years in storytelling.

“We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix,” the duo said in a joint statement.

Excel Entertainment has backed films like “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Rock On”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, the “Don” franchise, “Lakshya” and the recently released “Toofaan”.