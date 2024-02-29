GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Do Patti’ teaser: It’s Kajol vs Kriti Sanon in Netflix drama-thriller

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi

February 29, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kajol and Kriti Sanon in stills from ‘Do Patti’

Kajol and Kriti Sanon in stills from ‘Do Patti’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix today unveiled the first look of its upcoming drama thriller Do Patti at its Next on Netflix event in Mumbai.

Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi, the film is set in the mysterious hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

“Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind!” the team of Do Patti said in a statement. “The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience… with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India’s hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We’re ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix.”

Do Patti will stream soon on Netflix.

