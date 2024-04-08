GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ wraps after 12 seasons, references ‘Seinfeld’ in finale

The show’s creator and star, Larry David, took the opportunity to include callbacks to his other great creation, ‘Seinfeld’

April 08, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Larry David in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ 

Larry David in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ 

Iconic American sit-com Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped after 12 seasons with its series finale airing on Sunday on HBO.

The show’s creator and star, Larry David, took the opportunity to include callbacks to his other great creation, Seinfeld. In fact, he leveraged the final episode to address the criticism he faced for Seinfeld’s divisive ending years ago.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor Richard Lewis dies at 76

In the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, we follow Larry — who plays a fictional, exaggerated version of himself — heading to Georgia to attend the birthday party of a wealthy admirer. Leon (J.B. Smoove), Larry’s housemate, tags along, bingeing on old Seinfeld episodes on the flight over.

The first episode ends with Larry getting arrested for flouting a local polling law. Much of the final season, thus, is buoyed by his upcoming trial and eventual conviction. This echoes the setup of the finale of Seinfeld, with its four principles winding up in prison.

Andrew Scott wants ‘Fleabag’ fans to “go out and get some fresh air”

However, in the case of Curb, Larry is escorted out of jail by old pal Jerry Seinfeld himself. Larry’s sentence is revoked since one of the jurors broke sequester.

“This is how we should have ended the finale,” Larry exclaims in relief, referencing the ending of Seinfeld.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.