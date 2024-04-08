‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ wraps after 12 seasons, references ‘Seinfeld’ in finale

April 08, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Iconic American sit-com Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped after 12 seasons with its series finale airing on Sunday on HBO.

The show’s creator and star, Larry David, took the opportunity to include callbacks to his other great creation, Seinfeld. In fact, he leveraged the final episode to address the criticism he faced for Seinfeld’s divisive ending years ago.

In the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, we follow Larry — who plays a fictional, exaggerated version of himself — heading to Georgia to attend the birthday party of a wealthy admirer. Leon (J.B. Smoove), Larry’s housemate, tags along, bingeing on old Seinfeld episodes on the flight over.

The first episode ends with Larry getting arrested for flouting a local polling law. Much of the final season, thus, is buoyed by his upcoming trial and eventual conviction. This echoes the setup of the finale of Seinfeld, with its four principles winding up in prison.

However, in the case of Curb, Larry is escorted out of jail by old pal Jerry Seinfeld himself. Larry’s sentence is revoked since one of the jurors broke sequester.

“This is how we should have ended the finale,” Larry exclaims in relief, referencing the ending of Seinfeld.