Andrew Scott wants ‘Fleabag’ fans to “go out and get some fresh air”

April 07, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

In a light-hearted jab at die-hard fans of the hit series Fleabag, Andrew Scott, popularly dubbed by fans as the “hot priest” on the show, has dished out some playful advice for those still obsessed with the comedy series, five years after its conclusion.

“Go out and get some fresh air,” Scott quipped to EW. “Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life. It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside.”

The BBC Three and Amazon Studios collaboration, charmed audiences across two seasons with its witty writing and stellar performances. Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag followed the misadventures of its titular character, played by Waller-Bridge herself, as she navigated the complexities of life in London.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, and Brett Gelman, Fleabag captivated viewers with its sharp humor and candid portrayal of modern life. Despite its relatively short run of 12 episodes, the series left an considerable impact on television, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Scott is still riding the high of last year’s critically acclaimed, All Of Us Strangers, and most recently, featured in the lead role for Netflix’s Ripley.