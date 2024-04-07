GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Andrew Scott wants ‘Fleabag’ fans to “go out and get some fresh air”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-award winning comedy celebrates the fifth anniversary of its infamous series finale

April 07, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott | Photo Credit: AP

In a light-hearted jab at die-hard fans of the hit series Fleabag, Andrew Scott, popularly dubbed by fans as the “hot priest” on the show, has dished out some playful advice for those still obsessed with the comedy series, five years after its conclusion.

‘Ripley’ Netflix series review: Andrew Scott consummately nails 50 shades of grey 

“Go out and get some fresh air,” Scott quipped to EW. “Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life. It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside.”

The BBC Three and Amazon Studios collaboration, charmed audiences across two seasons with its witty writing and stellar performances. Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag followed the misadventures of its titular character, played by Waller-Bridge herself, as she navigated the complexities of life in London.

‘All of Us Strangers’ movie review: Death becomes them in Andrew Haigh’s piercing drama

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, and Brett Gelman, Fleabag captivated viewers with its sharp humor and candid portrayal of modern life. Despite its relatively short run of 12 episodes, the series left an considerable impact on television, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Scott is still riding the high of last year’s critically acclaimed, All Of Us Strangers, and most recently, featured in the lead role for Netflix’s Ripley.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.