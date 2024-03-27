GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Collaborating with Ridley Scott is like a dream come true moment’: Adarsh Gourav on working with veteran director

The Alien prequel show, helmed by acclaimed writer and director Noah Hawley, unfolds 70 years before the events depicted in the first Alien film released in 1979

March 27, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

ANI
Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav feels fortunate to receive an opportunity to work under the supervision of director Ridley Scott in the Alien prequel series. The Alien prequel show, helmed by acclaimed writer and director Noah Hawley, unfolds 70 years before the events depicted in the first Alien film released in 1979.

Adarsh Gourav lands role in ‘Alien’ prequel series

For Adarsh, collaborating with Ridley Scott is like a dream come true moment. "Director Ridley Scott is a maverick filmmaker, collaborating with him for Alien is something like a dream come true. It's overwhelming, and sharing the same spot with him is a lifetime opportunity," he expressed his emotions in a statement shared by his team.

He also talked about how this project allowed him to work with people from all over the world. "Through Alien, I've found an opportunity to work with actors from all over the world. It's so rewarding to hear stories about their cultures and backgrounds. Also, the chance to work with the best technicians- cameramen, production designers, and costume designers on a show that's sci-fi/ horror, a genre that I've always desired to work in. Every day on set has been like actually being transported to an other world owing to the brilliance of set building," he added.

‘Alien: Romulus’ drops terrifying new trailer revitalising iconic xenomorph franchise

The upcoming Alien series is a new chapter in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The cast also includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema / Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

