‘Alien: Romulus’ drops terrifying new trailer revitalising iconic xenomorph franchise

The film is being helmed by ‘Evil Dead Rise’ and ‘Don’t Breathe’ director Fede Alvarez

March 21, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A peak at the xenomorph from the Alien: Romulus trailer

A peak at the xenomorph from the Alien: Romulus trailer | Photo Credit: YouTube/20thCenturyStudios

The much-awaited trailer for Alien: Romulus, a reboot of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi-horror cult classic, has been unveiled by 20th Century Studios. Produced by Scott and directed by Fede Alvarez, the film is set to hit theaters on August 16, featuring a cast including Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

Positioned between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), Alien: Romulus follows a group of young space colonizers who encounter a derelict space station, facing off against the dreaded extraterrestrial creature. Alvarez’s interpretation returns to the roots of the original, emphasizing the primal fear that made the franchise iconic.

Penned by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, the screenplay builds upon the established characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. With Scott’s production guidance alongside Michael Pruss and Walter Hill, Alien: Romulus aims to capture the essence of the original while introducing the terror to a new generation.

