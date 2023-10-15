HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista at New York Comic Con

It was earlier reported that Evans married Baptista in a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod on September 9

October 15, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

PTI
Chris Evans

Chris Evans | Photo Credit: JOE MAHER

Hollywood star Chris Evans has confirmed that he recently tied the knot with girlfriend Alba Baptista.

Evans, the star of multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films as well as blockbusters The Gray Man and Knives Out, opened up about his wedding during his appearance at the New York Comic Con (NYCC).

“I got married. It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal," the 42-year-old actor said during a panel discussion.

ALSO READ
Trailer out of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt’s ‘Pain Hustlers’

It was earlier reported that Evans married Baptista, 26, in a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod on September 9. The guest list also included some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Alba Baptista

Alba Baptista | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

At the NYCC, where Evans was one of the featured guests alongside, including popular stars Ewan McGregor, David Tennant, Zachary Levi, Tom Hiddleston and Susan Sarandon, the actor was seen wearing a gold wedding band.

ALSO READ
‘Ghosted’ movie review: Ghost yourself from this Chris Evans, Ana de Armas fever dream

“It’s a lot of planning a wedding. For those of you who are married you know it takes a lot out of you. But now that we're through that, we've just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting," he said.

Captain America actor Evans and Baptista, known for the 2022 film Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, first sparked romance rumours last November.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.