Chris Evans, Alba Baptista tie the knot in intimate ceremony

The guest list also included some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner

September 11, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST

PTI
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Actors Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Entertainment website PageSix quoted an insider saying the nuptials, which took place on Saturday, were "locked down tight", as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited.

The couple is yet to issue an official confirmation.

Alba Baptista

Alba Baptista | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to the ceremony, added the insider.

The guest list also included some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star and Baptista, known for the 2022 film "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris", first sparked romance rumours in last November. Hours after the news broke, the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2021, was spotted holding hands during a stroll in Central Park.

