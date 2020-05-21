Movies

‘Choked’ trailer: Anurag Kashyap brings us a dark take on demonetisation

A still from the ‘Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai’ trailer

A still from the ‘Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai’ trailer  

The director’s new Netflix film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles

Netflix has launched the trailer of its latest suspense drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

With demonetisation as the background theme, the film showcases the daily struggles of a strong-headed middle-class woman balancing work and home, and how life surprises her with an influx of cash, at the most unexpected time and place. What happens when Sarita hits an unanticipated jackpot? Will she find a confidante in her husband and be able to reap the joys of this endless cash flow?

 

The film is directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap, with Dhruv Jagasia as the co-producer, and is slated to hit the service on 5 June, 2020. This is Anurag Kashyap’s second Netflix project of the year, after his collaboration in Ghost Stories.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 2:40:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/choked-trailer-anurag-kashyap-brings-us-a-dark-take-on-demonetisation/article31639931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY