GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Dushara Vijayan on board Vikram - SU Arun Kumar’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

‘Chiyaan 62’ also stars SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu with the latter making his Tamil debut with this film

April 04, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dushara Vijayan

Dushara Vijayan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Dushara Vijayan has been roped in as the female lead in Vikram’s upcoming film with director SU Arun Kumar of Chittha fame that’s tentatively titled Chiyaan 62.

Dushara Vijayan: ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ is a necessary step forward

The Sarpatta Parambarai actor is the latest addition to the new film which stars SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu with the latter making his Tamil debut with this film.

With cinematography by Theni Eswar and music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Chiyaan 62 is produced by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures and the film will go on floors from the end of this month.

Suraj Venjaramoodu to make his Tamil debut with Vikram’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

Interestingly, while this is the first collaboration of Dushara with Vikram, she had worked with director Pa Ranjith in two films — Sarpatta Parambarai and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu — and Vikram’s upcoming film Thangalaan is also with Ranjith.

Meanwhile, Vikram’s long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to be his next release. On the other hand, Dushara is a part of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Dhanush’s Raayan.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.