John Magaro on playing the gentle third wheel in ‘Past Lives’

June 14, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

PVR Pictures is releasing playwright Celine Song’s acclaimed directorial debut film Past Lives in India.

The film tells the story of two childhood sweethearts, Nora and Hae Sung, who reunite after twenty years and discover an affectionate spark for each other. The story is set between Seoul in South Korea and New York.

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo portray the lead characters in Past Lives. The Big Short and First Cow actor John Magaro plays Arthur, Nora’s novelist husband in the film.

Magaro in a statement said he was drawn to how real, vulnerable and kind his character in Past Lives is.

Talking about his role, the actor said, “There aren’t any villains. But there are people who are filled with pride and people who are jealous and envious and angry, but they have to fight through those emotions”.

Elaborating on how his Song imagined the part, he added, “What Celine does is portray two really good men—they’re really kind, generous men—who are able to put their childish jealousies and insecurities behind them because they care about this woman”.

Past Lives premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It was released by A24 in the United States on June 2. The film’s India release date is yet to be announced.