GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn to star in Seth Rogen’s comedy-drama ‘The Studio’

Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins are also part of the cast

March 26, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

ANI
Catherine O’Hara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Catherine O’Hara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Actors Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders are all set to join co-creator and lead Seth Rogen in the upcoming Apple comedy-drama The Studio.

Seth Rogen on ‘Platonic’ and if men and women can truly stay friends

Also starring Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins, the series is about a "legacy Hollywood movie studio that is trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together."

The details of the characters have not been revealed yet. The upcoming Apple comedy series is created by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory alongside Rogen and his Point Grey banner collaborators Goldberg and Frida Perez. Lionsgate Television is the studio on the series.

Executive producers include Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen alongside Rogen, Goldberg, Huyck, Gregory and Perez. The project, which is now in production, was ordered to series in November of 2022.

Catherine O’Hara boards ‘The Last of Us’ season two

O'Hara is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Moira Rose on the sitcom Schitt's Creek. Kathryn has starred in several memorable projects such as WandaVision, The Family Fang, Flower, Bad Moms, Private Life and Glass Onions among others.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.