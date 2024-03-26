Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn to star in Seth Rogen’s comedy-drama ‘The Studio’

March 26, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Actors Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders are all set to join co-creator and lead Seth Rogen in the upcoming Apple comedy-drama The Studio.

Also starring Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins, the series is about a "legacy Hollywood movie studio that is trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together."

The details of the characters have not been revealed yet. The upcoming Apple comedy series is created by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory alongside Rogen and his Point Grey banner collaborators Goldberg and Frida Perez. Lionsgate Television is the studio on the series.

Executive producers include Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen alongside Rogen, Goldberg, Huyck, Gregory and Perez. The project, which is now in production, was ordered to series in November of 2022.

O'Hara is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Moira Rose on the sitcom Schitt's Creek. Kathryn has starred in several memorable projects such as WandaVision, The Family Fang, Flower, Bad Moms, Private Life and Glass Onions among others.