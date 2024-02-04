GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Catherine O’Hara boards ‘The Last of Us’ season two

Starring in an undisclosed role, O’Hara joins fellow newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Young Mazino in the new season

February 04, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

PTI
Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara | Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/2019 Getty Images

Hollywood veteran Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast of HBO's The Last of Us season two.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show is based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name and made its debut on HBO last year. The show received critical acclaim and was later renewed for a second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, O'Hara has been roped in for an undisclosed role. She joins fellow newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Young Mazino.

Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation, The Last of Us follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.

In season two, Dever will essay the role of Abby in the series created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The character is described as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Merced will portray Dina, described as “a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit,” while Mazino will portray Jesse, “a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost.”

Season one of The Last of Us, which premiered on HBO in January 2023, also featured Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid and Merle Dandridge.

The show is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

