Emmy Awards 2020 | 'Watchmen', 'Schitt's Creek,' and pajamas take stage for virtual Emmys

Watchmen, Schitt's Creek, and Succession — the spotlight is on these three shows as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd Emmy Awards, live from the empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant no red carpet and no physical audience for the three-hour show. Instead producers have sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, who are choosing how and where they want to be seen. They have been encouraged to get creative with their acceptance speeches as well as locations, meaning even the show's producers are in for a few surprises.

List of winners at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

