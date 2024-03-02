GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cast of ‘The Last of Us’ season two revealed

‘The Last of Us’ is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Druckmann. who have also directed episodes of the show

March 02, 2024 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as Joel and Ellie in a still from the finale of ‘The Last of Us’

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as Joel and Ellie in a still from the finale of ‘The Last of Us’ | Photo Credit: @TheLastofUsHBO/Twitter

‘The Last of Us’ finale review: This post-apocalypse series is a masterclass in adaptation

The hit series The Last of Us which was renewed for a second season has gotten a new set of cast members. According to Variety, Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord have joined the HBO series’ new season. 

Based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog, the new cast members will be seen playing characters from the game. Ramirez will play Manny, Barer is set to play the role of Mel and Gabrielle and Lord will be Nora and Owen respectively. 

Apart from the lead cast, featuring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the new season will also feature Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. Actor Catherine O’Hara is also on board in an undisclosed role. 

‘The Last of Us’ season two adds actor Kaitlyn Dever

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Druckmann. who have also directed episodes of the show. Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, executive produce along with PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan with Jacqueline Lesko and Cecil O’Connor. 

HBO and Sony Pictures Television also co-produce the series that PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog bankroll.

