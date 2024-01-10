GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Last of Us’ season two adds actor Kaitlyn Dever

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show is based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name and made its debut on HBO in 2023

January 10, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

PTI
Kaitlyn Dever.

Kaitlyn Dever. | Photo Credit: kaitlyndever/Instagram

Actor Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of HBO's The Last of Us season two. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show is based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name and made its debut on HBO last year. The show received critical acclaim and was later renewed for a second season.

‘The Last of Us’ finale review: This post-apocalypse series is a masterclass in adaptation

Dever, best known for shows Unbelievable and Dopesick as well as feature films Booksmart and Ticket to Paradise, will essay the role of Abby in the series, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation, The Last of Us follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. The character of Abby is described as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved", reported Variety.

"Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family," said Mazin and Druckmann.

Season one of The Last of Us also featured Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid and Merle Dandridge. It is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

